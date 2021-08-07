Capping the best performance yet of Philippine boxing at the Olympics, silver medalists Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam and bronze winner Eumir Marcial posted a photo showing their Tokyo Games medals.

Hours after Paalam clinched runner-up in men’s flyweight, Marcial teased Filipino fans of their homecoming as they flaunted their Olympic medals.

“See you soon, Philippines,” he said in the caption.

Last Tuesday, Petecio bowed to Japan's Sena Irie in the final to take the silver in women's featherweight.

It was an impressive Olympic stint for the 29-year-old Petecio who had to overcome a tough road to make it to the final, including fighting top seed Lin Yu-Ting of Taiwan in the Round of16.

On the other hand, Marcial absorbed a heartbreaking loss in the semifinal of the men's middleweight division, losing to top seed Ukrainian Oleksandr Khyzhniak via split decision last Thursday.

But he was gracious after the loss, expressing his gratitude for having fulfilled his dream of competing in an Olympic Games.

Paalam, the last Filipino athlete left in the Games on Saturday, had targeted gold, but he could not get past Galal Yafai of Great Britain in the final to claim the silver.

His achievement hiked the overall medal haul of the Philippines 1-2-1 gold-silver-bronze, the country’s best showing ever.

