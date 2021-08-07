Nesthy Petecio of the Philippines reacts. Luis Robayo, REUTERS

Nesthy Petecio, the first Filipina boxer to win a medal at the Olympics has been tapped to carry the Philippine flag in the closing ceremonies on Sunday, August 8.

In the radio show “Power and Play with Noli Eala”, Mariano “Nonong Araneta, Philippines’ chef de mission to the Games, revealed that Petecio will be leading the country’s contingent when they march into the Olympic stadium one last time.

She will be joined by several national sports officials, and likely with other Filipino boxers, such as silver medalist Carlo Paalam and bronze medalist Eumir Marcial.

“Ang flag bearer natin si Nesthy. Of course, ’yung mga boxing officials tsaka sina Irish, Carlo at Eumir mag-a-attend din. ’Yung officials din bibigyan din natin ng pagkakataon mag-march,” Araneta said.

Most of the 19 Filipino Olympians have left Japan after their respective events, as part of health protocols. Besides the boxers, golfers Yuka Saso and Bianca Pagdanganan remained in Tokyo.

Petecio was one of the four podium finishers of the Philippines in this year’s edition of Olympics. the country’s strongest performance since debuting in 1924.

She bagged silver after losing to Japan's Irie Sena in the final of the women's featherweight division.

The Philippine campaign was highlighted by Hidilyn Diaz’s golden moment in weightlifting ending the country's 97-year gold drought.

The boxing team, on the other hand, flaunted its best showing ever with three medals.

“Ang pinakamagandang nangyari ay ’yung coordination ng PSC at POC sa teams na napadali ’yung to look after the needs of our players. Kung wala tayong coordination between the two, wala talaga mangyayari,” Araneta explained.

For breaking news and latest developments on the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, visit https://news.abs-cbn.com/tokyo-olympics

Related videos:

Watch more on iWantTFC