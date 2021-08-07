Pacquiao to Olympic silver medalist Paalam: ‘You fought a good fight’

Congratulations, Carlo Paalam for bagging the Olympic Silver Medal! You fought a good fight! We are proud of you. pic.twitter.com/x8ve7SUL7z — Manny Pacquiao (@MannyPacquiao) August 7, 2021

Carlo Paalam's Olympic journey that ended with a silver medal drew praise from his countrymen, including Philippine boxing's biggest name, Manny Pacquiao.

Pacquiao congratulated the Filipino flyweight for his courage, despite getting knocked down in the first round of his gold medal match against Great Britain's Galal Yafai.

He fought on and even swept the third round, only to end up settling for a silver medal.

Pacquiao admired Paalam for his valiant effort.

"Congratulations, Carlo Paalam for bagging the Olympic Silver Medal! You fought a good fight!" said Pacquiao in his Twitter post.

"We are proud of you."

RELATED VIDEO

Watch more on iWantTFC

For breaking news and latest developments on the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, visit https://news.abs-cbn.com/tokyo-olympics