Carlo Paalam is the last boxer standing for the Philippines in Tokyo. On the line? Something his fellow fighters — recent and since the early 1900s — have never accomplished in Olympics past.



On Saturday, the 23-year-old from Cagayan de Oro gets the chance to give the country a historic boxing gold medal when he faces Galel Yafai of Great Britain in the men's flyweight final at Kokugikan Arena.

"Paalam is the dark horse of the flyweight division," said fight analyst Nissi Icasiano.

"Malaki ang tsansa si Carlo Paalam na makapag-uwi ng gintong medalya."

Of the 13 Olympic medals the Filipinos have won, 7 of them have come from boxing.

Besides Nesthy Petecio (women's featherweight silver) this year, Mansueto "Onyok" Velasco (Atlanta 1996) and Anthony Villanueva (Tokyo 1964) also came a win short of winning gold.

Among Filipino boxers who netted bronze medals were Jose Luis Villanueva (Los Angeles 1932), Leopoldo Serrantes (Seoul 1988), Roel Velasco (Barcelona 1992) and Eumir Marcial (Tokyo 2020).

The first time the Philippines sent boxers to the Olympics was in Los Angeles 1932, and if Paalam beats Yafai that would be the country's first Olympic boxing title in 19 Olympiads.

Paalam, who strung together 4 straight victories on the way to the finals, has been outstanding in Tokyo, his Olympic debut.

The biggest among those triumhs was his upset of erstwhile Olympic champion Shakhobidin Zoirov of Uzbekistan on the way to the semis.

"Malaking bagay para sa akin 'yung kay Zoirov, 'yung defending gold medalist. Malaking hadlang kasi 'yun sa kanyang gold medal path," veteran fight commentator Atty. Ed Tolentino said.

Only Yafai stands in Palaam's way to Olympic glory.

Yafai, the youngest of the fighting Yafai family, including former WBA junior bantamweight champ Kal Yafai, gutted his way to the final via a 3-2 split decision win over Saken Bibosinov of Kazakhstan.

"I like the chances of Paalam against Galel Yafai," said Tolentino.

"Unang una, si Yafai ang ika-3 straight na kaliwete na makakaharap ni Paalam. Si Zoirov kaliwete. Si (Ryomei) Tanaka kaliwete. Si Yafai kaliwete. Ang nakikita natin dito praktisadong praktisado na si Paalam sa kaliwete, so totally adjusted na siya."

Icasiano said footwork will be Paalam's key against Yafai.

"Carlo Paalam's footwork is not limited to 4 directions. He can go sideways, forward and backpedal, minsan diagonal," he said. "That footwork should be his main weapon in this fight. Without it I don't think he could land those beautiful counterpunches."

Tolentino described Yafai as a pressure fighter who always comes forward.

He said Paalam should use his footwork, speed and counterpunching to outclass the fighter from Great Britain.

"Huwag magbabago ang kumpiyansa at ganu'n pa rin, palagay ko maganda ang pigura ni Paalam pagdating ng finals kontra kay Galel Yafai," said Tolentino.

"Mas mabilis si Carlo Paalam and in my opinion is he's in a position to win this fight."

