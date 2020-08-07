PBA: June Mar acknowledges this one player intimidates him

San Miguel Beer star big man June Mar Fajardo acknowledged there's one player that intimidates him despite his dominating presence in the court.

Fajardo said Rain Or Shine's Beau Belga can be a challenging opponent, especially when they battle for position inside the paint.

Fajardo made this admission on Belga's "Extra Rice" program.

"Sobrang nakaka-intimidate ka. Ang bigat mo," the reigning MVP said.

But the soft-spoken Cebuano said he refuses to let that get in the way of his game.

"Hindi (ako napipikon). Kasi 'pag napipikon ako, nawawala ako sa game," Fajardo said. "Kaya as much as possible, hindi ako mapikon, focus lang ako sa game."

Another reason why he keeps his cool every time he plays is that he refuses to disappoint his parents.

"Tapos nanonood 'yung parents ko, nanonood 'yung mama ko and ayaw niya nu'ng ganu'n," he said.

