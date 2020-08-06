NBA: LeBron out versus Rockets, report says

LeBron James is expected to miss the Los Angeles Lakers' game versus the Houston Rockets Thursday (US time), The Athletic's Bill Oram reported, citing soreness in James' groin.

The Lakers say that LeBron will be out tonight against Houston due to soreness in his groin. Frank Vogel hinted at something along these lines last night. — Bill Oram (@billoram) August 6, 2020

Rockets guard Russell Westbrook (thigh) was listed as questionable, too,

Russell Westbrook (right quad contusion) remains listed as questionable on the official injury report, but a source said the Rockets anticipate he will sit out vs. Lakers tonight. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) August 6, 2020

Both the Lakers and the Rockets enter their Western Conference showdown fresh off losses.

James was 7 of 19 from the field with 19 points and 11 rebounds in Los Angeles' 105-86 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder Wednesday, the Lakers' worst outing in the seedings tournament.

Meanwhile, Westbrook was subpar in the Rockets' 110-102 loss to the Portland Trailblazers Tuesday, tallying just 15 points on 5-of-14 field-goal shooting.

The Lakers (51-16) have clinched the top seed in the West, while the Rockets (42-25) are looking to get into the top 4.

For more sports coverage, visit the ABS-CBN Sports website