NBA: Kings outgun Pelicans to bolster playoff chances

Bogdan Bogdanović scored a career-high 35 points, 19 coming in a high-scoring first quarter, as the Sacramento Kings sailed to a 140-125 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday (US time).

De'Aaron Fox had a stellar outing, too, registering 30 points, 10 assists and 3 steals for Sacramento, which dropped 49 points in the opening quarter en route to their first win in 4 bubble games.

The Kings' victory enabled them to level with the Pelicans in the standings at 29-39, 2 1/2 games adrift of the Memphis Grizzlies, who remain winless in 4 outings in the restart.

Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram led the Pelicans with 24 points apiece.

Both teams were prolific from downtown, with Sacramento shooting 48.5% (16 of 33) and New Orleans 41.2% (14 of 34).

Bogdanović was 6 of 9 from 3-point territory.

