NBA: Clippers pull away late to down Mavericks

Kawhi Leonard scored 29 points and Ivica Zubac added 21 points and 15 rebounds on perfect shooting from the field, as the Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Dallas Mavericks 126-111 Thursday (US time).

The Clippers were ahead for most of the second half but couldn’t shake off Dallas, until they scored 9 unanswered points to break a tie, go up 110-101 with more than 4 minutes left in the game, and coast to victory.

Paul George added 24 points for Los Angeles, which shot 14 of 31 from long distance (45.2%) and posted a plus-22 in points in the paint.

Kristaps Porzingis finished with 30 points and Luka Doncic chipped in 29 for playoff-bound Dallas, which fell to 1-3 in the league restart.

