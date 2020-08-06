NBA: Bucks surge late to down Heat, secure East top seed

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton scored 33 points each, and the Milwaukee Bucks rode a 20-0 run in the fourth quarter to down the Miami Heat 130-116 and clinch the top seed in the Eastern Conference on Thursday (US time).

The Heat were up 111-110 with less than 5 minutes remaining in the game when Milwaukee launched an offensive barrage on the way to the Bucks' 55th win of the season and securing the East's best regular-season record for a second year in a row.

Antetokounmpo also had 10 rebounds, while Middleton drilled in 5 3-pointers, a day after they played limited minutes in a loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

Brook Lopez added 17 points and a pair of triples, one of five Milwaukee players who had at least 2 3-pointers on the night.

Duncan Robinson finished with 21 points for the Heat, who were without Jimmy Butler (foot) and Goran Dragic (ankle).

For more sports coverage, visit the ABS-CBN Sports website