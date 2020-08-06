Home  >  Sports

NBA: Bench powers 2nd-half run, as streaking Suns roll past Pacers

Posted at Aug 07 2020 07:19 AM | Updated as of Aug 07 2020 08:05 AM

Deandre Ayton finished with 24 points and 10 rebounds, and Devin Booker chipped in 20 points and 10 assists, as the Phoenix Suns rolled to a 114-99 win over the Indiana Pacers Thursday (US time).

But Phoenix relied on Dario Saric and Cameron Payne to come off the bench and help turn a close game into a rout.

The duo scored all the points in a 21-0 run bridging the third and fourth quarters, helping Phoenix go up 93-75 and stay undefeated in the bubble.

Saric finished with 16 points and 8 rebounds, while Payne, who was just picked up for the bubble stage, contributed 15 points and 3 3-pointers.

The Suns are now a game behind No. 9 the Portland Trailblazers and 2 behind No. 8 the Memphis Grizzlies.

Malcolm Brogdon scored 25 points to lead Indiana.

TJ Warren, who was averaging 39.6 points in the Pacers' past 3 games, settled for 16 points (7 of 20 from the field) to go with 11 rebounds.

