NBA: Bench powers 2nd-half run, as streaking Suns roll past Pacers

Deandre Ayton finished with 24 points and 10 rebounds, and Devin Booker chipped in 20 points and 10 assists, as the Phoenix Suns rolled to a 114-99 win over the Indiana Pacers Thursday (US time).

But Phoenix relied on Dario Saric and Cameron Payne to come off the bench and help turn a close game into a rout.

The duo scored all the points in a 21-0 run bridging the third and fourth quarters, helping Phoenix go up 93-75 and stay undefeated in the bubble.

Saric finished with 16 points and 8 rebounds, while Payne, who was just picked up for the bubble stage, contributed 15 points and 3 3-pointers.

The Suns are now a game behind No. 9 the Portland Trailblazers and 2 behind No. 8 the Memphis Grizzlies.

Malcolm Brogdon scored 25 points to lead Indiana.

TJ Warren, who was averaging 39.6 points in the Pacers' past 3 games, settled for 16 points (7 of 20 from the field) to go with 11 rebounds.

For more sports coverage, visit the ABS-CBN Sports website