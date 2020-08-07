Football: United City’s OJ Porteria excited to train again, even as virus fears persist

United City FC's OJ Porteria said he missed being out on the field, but acknowledged that the virus threat sometimes gets in his head.

The Azkals attacking midfielder was among a batch of players swab-tested for the Philippines Football League's scheduled return to training in Carmona, Cavite.

That, however, will have to wait after the government put the National Capital Region and nearby regions back to modified enhanced quarantine.

"To be honest, when I first heard about the league happening, one of my first concerns is just to stay safe," Porteria said in an interview with ABS-CBN's Dyan Castillejo.

The 26-year-old, who has been training with his girlfriend at home during the lockdown, said he trusted the Philippine Football Federation and the PFL will do everything to keep the training grounds free from the virus.

"Hopefully, they take care of safety . . . Especially for me personally I'm more on the very careful side, sometimes even paranoid, so I'm gonna have to personally stay away and try to sanitize as much as I can," Porteria said.

The former Kaya player is excited to be returning to training, especially after months of being limited inside their condominium.

"I was going a little crazy without football during this whole lockdown. I'm so used to going training every single day," he said.

"It's really hard. In football, there's a lot of running. So for me I had to buy a treadmill and run inside the house during quarantine. I had to use certain objects as cones just dribbling around, trying to get many touches as I could inside the condo.

"But there's only so much space.

"I'm just excited to go back to the field with my teammates."

