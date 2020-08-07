Football: Ott brothers bring ‘tremendous experience’ to United City, says boss

United City FC officially signed brothers Manny and Mike Ott Thursday night, the club has confirmed.

“We are happy to announce that two more former players have signed on to play for United City Football Club this season," club co-founder Eric Gottschalk said.

"Both Manny and Mike bring a tremendous amount of experience on the club and international level to the team and this will be instrumental in our pursuit to defend the PFL title and to progress from the AFC Cup Group stages in September in Vietnam.

“These two are not our final signings for the upcoming season with 4 more players to be announced shortly.”

United City, which announced its takeover of the Negros side last month, is focused on retaining the titles it has won for the Philippines Football League and building on its previous successes in the region.

The club, formerly known as Ceres Negros FC before being sold to a new ownership group, previously announced that key players such as Stephan Schrock, OJ Porteria and Bievenido Maranon will remain with the team.

Schrock is the team's captain, a key figure on the Philippine Azkals and one of the top midfielders in Southeast Asia.

