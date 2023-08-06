Photo from SEA VLeague

MANILA – The Philippine women's national volleyball team failed to salvage a podium finish at the 2023 SEA VLeague women's tournament after being swept by Indonesia.

The Filipina spikers suffered a sweep, 25-20, 25-17, 25-21, resulting in them going winless in three games.

Meanwhile, Indonesia's victory allowed them to end up with a bronze finish at the Vietnam leg of the tournament.

The Philippines got to tie the game in the final set at 20 markers apiece, but their Indonesian counterparts were able to finally fend off the Pinays after ending the set on a 5-1 outing.

Indonesia ended the leg with a 1-2 finish, leaving the Philippines as the only winless team in the leg.

Leg 2 of the tournament will be on August 11-13 in Thailand.