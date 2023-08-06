The Philippines topped the 2023 Junior League Softball World Series after defeating Connecticut, 3-0, on Sunday in Washington.

The country’s representatives, who are hailing from Bago City, Negros Occidental, captured the crown after securing runs in the second and sixth innings of the match.

Bago City Little League wins it! Philippines wins the 2023 Junior League Softball World Series! #LLWS pic.twitter.com/tkJJWrIcTi — Little League (@LittleLeague) August 5, 2023

"After countless hours of hard work and dedication, we have finally reached the pinnacle of success," Little League Philippines said in a statement.

"It is a long-awaited victory that will be forever cherished by the entire country."

Leading the team was Erica Arnaiz who struck out 15 batters as Bago City won the country’s second World Title, the first coming in 2003. Ann Dyana Buenafe also assisted her in the win after recording two RBIs.

Bago City won six straight games in Pool A during the group stage before staging a matchup against Pool B’s Milford, Connecticut which represented the East Region.

HIGHLIGHTS: