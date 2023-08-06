PBA 3x3: Cavitex eyes third top honor in a row

From the PBA website

The Cavitex Braves will attempt to become the first club to clinch a third win in PBA 3x3 Season 3 as they spearhead the battle for the First Conference Leg 6 honors starting Monday at Ayala Malls Trinoma.

The Braves secured top honors in the fourth and fifth legs to move into position for a third win in the conference after three third place finishes.

Cavitex's lineup of Dominick Fajardo, Jorey Napoles and Bong Galanza are back for another run with 3x3 veteran Tonino Gonzaga returning to active duty.

The Braves will begin its campaign in Pool A against Leg 3 winner TNT Triple Giga and Blackwater Smooth Razor.

The only other two-leg victor of the season-opening tilt - Barangay Ginebra - also plots its drive for No. 3 over in Pool C.

Ginebra's Donald Gumaru, Ralph Cu, Ralph Salcedo and Kim Aurin, who dominated the first two legs of the season, face NorthPort, Terrafirma and San Miguel in the initial skirmishes.

Two-time runner-up Pioneer Elastoseal, meanwhile, continues its bid for a breakthrough in Pool B.

The two-day competition serves as the final chance for the 11 squads to secure their spots to the 10-team conference championship set on August 13.