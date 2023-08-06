Laborers work on the rehabilitation and preservation of the facilities inside the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manila on November 6, 2019. File/George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Several lawmakers on Sunday said they would push to hike the Philippine Sports Commission’s (PSC) 2024 budget after learning that the agency’s proposed fund next year fell to P210.44 million after several cuts.

The proposed P210.44 million allocation for the PSC — which funds sports programs and trainings for national athletes — is less than an eighth of the agency’s current P2.31 billion budget, numbers from the 2024 National Expenditure Program showed.

“We found out that the budget for the PSC was slashed so we’ll try to push it to get more for the PSC,” said Leyte Rep. Richard Gomez, a former fencer who represented the Philippines in several international games.

“The government is trying its best to give the support that they can considering the limited budget that we have, we’re trying to support all our athletes,” he told ABS-CBN News on the sidelines of the Konsyerto sa Palasyo, a concert in Malacañang held in honor of Filipino athletes.

When asked by how much he plans to increase the PSC’s budget, Gomez said: “By a good portion.”

Senate Committee on Sports chairman Christopher “Bong” Go said part of the planned budget hike for the PSC would go to the Philippines Paralympics team.

“Yung mga disabled, mas maliit yung incentives na kanilang natatanggap,” he told reporters in a separate interview.

“Yung honor na dala nila (disabled athletes) sa ating bayan, hindi nababayaran ng kahit anong halaga,” he said.

The government should keep giving sports agencies adequate funding as sports is a way to keep the Filipino youth healthy and productive, said Go, who also chairs the Senate Committee on Health.

“One way of continuing the campaign against drugs is encouraging the youth to get into sports to stay away from drugs and to keep them healthy and fit,” he said.

“Aside from concert, dapat po ay bigyan natin sila ng halaga at importansya,” he said before leaving the concert in Malacañang.