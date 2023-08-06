Gilas exacts revenge vs Senegal in pocket tourney

PBA website

Ray Parks Jr. scored all of his eight points in the fourth quarter to help Gilas Pilipinas even the score against Senegal, 75-63, during their rematch in the 2023 Heyuan WUS International Basketball Tournament on Sunday at Heyuan Sport Gymnasium.

Together with CJ Perez, Parks led the nationals to 55-53 advantage over Senegal midway in the fourth.

Senegal's Jean Boissy knocked down a trey and forced a 56-all deadlock, but Parks unloaded six straight points to push Gilas ahead.

AJ Edu and Kiefer Ravena then thwarted any attempt by Senegal to come back with shots from beyond the arc.

Perez scored 14 points for Gilas which also got 13 markers and seven rebounds from Edu. Dwight Ramos added 12 points, eight rebounds, and two assists in an all-around effort while June Mar Fajardo had 11 markers.

Gilas now has a 2-1 record while avenging its 72-74 loss to Senegal last Friday.

The nationals will battle Iran on Monday.

