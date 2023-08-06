Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Sunday received a customized jersey and a football from the Philippine Women’s Football Team, days after their historic debut in the FIFA World Cup in New Zealand.

The President’s Filipinas jersey bore the number 1 and the letter “PBBM” at the back of the shirt, while the ball was one of the customized training balls the team used during their preparation for the World Cup.

“That’s one of our training balls. It has a small “Philippines” on the side. Every team gets a special customized ball for the World Cup game,” Filipinas team member Inna Palacios, told ABS-CBN News after handing the mementos to the President.

“He did mention before when we were here a couple of months ago that he is a big fan of football. It’s just a little something from the team,” she said.

During his short chat with the Filipina footballers, Marcos Jr. was heard asking them about how tough their opponents were on the world stage.

“Malakas ‘yung Norway? Malakas talaga? I’m sure they’re very strong,” the President said.

Palacios said the Chief Executive also extended his congratulations for the team: “He just congratulated us with our whole feat from the World Cup. He knows how big it is and he knows how special that was for us.”

The Filipinas had triumphed over host country New Zealand, but ended their FIFA World Cup rally after suffering a loss from former champion Norway.

So far, the team has been trying to unwind in the country after their months-long long preparation from the international games, said co-captain Hali Long.

The team was among the 300 Filipino athletes who attended the Konsyerto sa Palasyo in Malacañang that was held in honor of those who represent the country in different sports.

“It’s so nice kasi minsan lang mangyari ito, and to enjoy the culture of the Philippines and what it means not just to be an athlete but a Filipino, I think that really touches our hearts,” Palacios said.

“This is the first event we have been invited to. It’s nice to celebrate the local talent and artist that we have here in the Philippines and also our countrymen who sacrificed everything to represent their country,” Long said in a separate interview.

“It takes a lot of hard work and strength and obviously investment into Filipino sport because we are the underdog in most of our sports. The fact that we can spread the love and the art of whatever we do, of whatever our passion is, we’re super grateful for,” she said.

When asked about other forms of support they hope to receive from the government, Long said that “financial support is always well-received, but we have to do the right thing with money.”

“It’s hard just being an advocate for your sport. We’ve been in the media quite a bit so having that media support, just being awareness to our sport is the best we can do… that’s our job,” she said.

“To ask for what else we need is up to our federation, up to our staff, up to our management so I’ll leave that up to them,” she said.

Long said the team has yet to find a replacement for former head coach Alen Stajcic and other staff members, who resigned to “explore new opportunities.”