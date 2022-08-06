Volleyball: NU stars make up PH women's roster for AVC Cup

The Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) on Saturday announced a young 14-member team that will see action in the Asian Volleyball Confederation Cup for Women.

The team is composed of 12 players from National University—Ivy Lacsina, Mhicaela Belen, Shaira Jardio, Evangeline Alinsug, Cess Robles, Sheena Toring, Jen Nierva, Nicole Mata, Alyssa Solomon, Camilla Lamina, Kamille Cal and Joyme Cagande.

Completing the team, according to PNVF President Ramon “Tats” Suzara, are Jelai Gajero of California Precision Sports and Trisha Genesis of Akari.

The Philippines is hosting the Asian Volleyball Confederation Cup for Women this month at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

The women’s national team coaching staff led by Brazilian Jorge Edson Souza de Brito and assistant coaches Karl Dimaculangan and Cherry Macatangay picked the members after a series of tryouts and scouting.

As part of its preparations for the AVC Cup for Women, the team will play in the Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference semifinals, where Chinese-Taipei club KingWhale is also competing.

The Filipinas will make their debut against Creamline on Monday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Philippines is bracketed in Pool A with reigning champion China, South Korea, Iran, and Vietnam. Pool B is composed of 2018 runner-up Japan, Thailand, Kazakhstan, Chinese Taipei, and Australia.

The preliminaries are set from August 21 to 25 with the Philippines facing Vietnam on August 21, China on August 23, Iran on August 24 and South Korea on August 25, all scheduled at television prime time 7 p.m.

