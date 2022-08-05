Getting an import who's familiar with the PBA style of play can sometimes backfire for a squad.

Especially when the reinforcement is past his prime.

Such happened to Rain or Shine last season when the team opted to bring in a balik-import in NBA veteran Henry Walker.

Walker couldn’t lead past the team to the playoffs just like his previous team, Blackwater, in the 2018 Commissioner’s Cup, although the former player of the Boston Celtics, New York Knicks and Miami Heat averaged 24.2 points and 9.7 rebounds per game.

This time, Rain or Shine coach Chris Gavina is looking for a defensive anchor, who is a good fit for the squad.

“Winning in the Commissioner's Cup is 70% based on the quality and fit of the import you choose. We're on the search of an import that will fit our style of play where we put a high value on playing with pace coupled with an emphasis on player and ball movement,” wrote Gavina in a text message to ABS-CBN.

“We’re looking for an import that can anchor the back end of our defense, which will also allow us to be a more aggressive team on the perimeter, on defense and having an import that generates gravity on the post and on rolls will generate opportunities for our shooters and playmakers.”

Regardless of whether he prefers an experienced player or a young, energetic type, what Gavina is more focused now is bringing is someone who has great attitude to go along with the qualities mentioned earlier.

“I think this time around, it's not just about experience but also having an import that will come in with a great attitude, generate championship habits at practice and games, and most of all display grit, poise and character for me can be shown by any player whether they be less experienced or more seasoned,” he added.

“So the import prospects we are evaluating range from experienced to very seasoned imports at the moment and we're making sure whoever we choose will check off the attributes mentioned above.”

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.