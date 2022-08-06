Creamline pulled off a come-from-behind victory to snap PLDT's run in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Invitational Conference semis on Saturday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

After dropping the first two sets, the Cool Smashers powered their way through in the next three to seal a 22-25, 25-27, 25-21, 25-19, 15-12 win.

Kyla Atienza, Tots Carlos, Jia de Guzman, and Alyssa Valdez lead Creamline's rally against PLDT.

Carlos unleashed 22 points, while Valdez, Panaga and Jema Galanza added 14 markers each.

Atienza, meanwhile, had 23 digs and 17 receptions to fend off the High Speed Hitters.

The Cool Smashers, which raised their record to 3-0, will take on the Philippine national team on Monday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The High Speed Hitters, meanwhile, will tackle KingWhale Taipei on Tuesday.