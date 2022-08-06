PVL: Cignal outlasts Army in 5-set thriller

From the PVL website

The Cignal HD Spikers picked up their first win in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Invitational Conference semifinals in a 5-set victory over Army Black Mamba on Saturday.

The HD spikers squeezed out a 26-24, 26-28, 25-18, 18-25, 16-14, win against the Lady Troopers at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

Ria Meneses led Cignal with 23 points and 2 blocks. Gel Cayuna, meanwhile, had 39 sets.

The HD Spikers now sport a 1-1 record while Army fell to 0-3.

With the loss, the Army were booted out of finals contention. But the Lady Troopers can still contest for a third place finish in the invitational.

