Photo from PNVF

MANILA – Kobe Shinwa Women’s University is not pushing through the semifinals of the PVL Invitational Conference as one of its players tested positive for COVID-19.

Instead, the young Philippine national team will challenge the top four teams of the elimination round, together with the Taipei KingWhale.

The university pulled out of the competition as all of the players were close contacts of the patient.

"The Kobe Shinwa Women's University told us that they won't be able to fly to the country last night because one of their players tested positive and the rest of the team were close contacts," said SportsVision president Ricky Palou.

The national team, bannered by the core of UAAP champions NU Lady Bulldogs, will test its chemistry ahead of the 2022 Women’s AVC Cup.

"We found a replacement. We talked to Mr. Tats Suzara of the PNVF if he can field the national team to replace the Japanese team. He agreed to it, saying that it would benefit our national team," said Palou.

They will first face the Cool Smashers on Monday at Mall of Asia Arena.

The national team is set to face the likes of China, Iran, South Korea, and Vietnam at the AVC Cup set from August 21 to 29 at PhilSports Arena.

The other guest team KingWhale is already in the country and will debut on Monday against the HD Spikers.