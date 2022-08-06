Kids take center stage ahead of Ironman 70.3 in Cebu

Darell Johnson Bada and Adrian Ungos win the 13-14 Ironkids category. Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – Starting them young.

Kids aged 6 to 14 years old showcased a promising start in triathlon as they highlighted Ironman Philippines in Mactan, Cebu on Saturday.

Around 222 children suited up for the Ironkids 2022 sponsored by Megaworld at the Mactan Newtown early morning of Saturday together with their families and supporters from different parts of the Philippines.

Ironkids was divided into four categories: 6-8 years old, 9-10 years old, 11-12 years old, and 13-14 years old.

This was a kick-off for the Sunday's main event in Megaworld's township. Final touches for the long race were being prepared by the organizers and the venue to cater the thousands of participants and their families and supporters.

The property conglomerate housed a huge number of athletes at the Mactan Newtown for the competition alongside their loved ones.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

First to cross the finish line was Darell Johnson Bada from Olongapo City in boys 13-14 category. He led the competition after the 400-m swim, 8km bike and a 2.5-km run.

Meanwhile, his teammate Adrian Ungos topped the girls division, almost a minute ahead of the second placer Eleora Avanzado.

In the 11-12 race, Christy Ann Perez ruled the girls side while Peter Sancho del Rosario was the best in the boys division. Participants in this category had to finish 400 meters for the swim, a 6-km bike and 2-km run.

Lauren Lee Tan and Joshua Emmanuel Marquez finished the race first in the 9-10 category, which featured a 200-m swim, a 6-km bike race and a 1.5-km run.

Not to be undone were the budding triathletes in the 6-8 years old division which was topped by Mitch Raine Salva and Izak Cael Avanzado. They managed to do a 100-meter swim, 2-kilometer bike and 1-km run.

On Sunday, around 2,000 participants are set to compete in the return of the Ironman 70.3 amid the pandemic.

Gun start will begin on the coast of Megaworld’s Mactan Newtown and will take the athletes to a new course which includes several loops on bike at the new Cebu–Cordova Link Expressway bridge (CCLEX).