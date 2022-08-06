Despite his recent loss to Naoya Inoue, former world boxing champion Nonito Donaire Jr. is not going to retire anytime soon.

The 39-year-old Filipino-American plans to go down in weight to compete in the 115-pound division in search for a world title in a fifth weight class.

Donaire said he has his eyes on the likes of former pound-for-pound king Roman "Chocolatito" Gonzalez and Kazuto Ioka.

“It’s a really good fight with Chocolatito and people are saying it would be ‘legend versus legend’” Donaire told Probellum.com.

“It’s a big fight. But I do like the Ioka fight as well because I want to get that title and become a five-division champion and then move back up to 118 and go for the undisputed crown once everything else is open and I get another opportunity for it.”

Donaire, who has won titles from flyweight to featherweight, has long planned going down to super flyweight even before meeting Inoue in a rematch.

“Before the fight with Inoue, (Probellum chief) Richard Schaefer and I talked about going down to 115,” he said. “Making the weight was very simple for me and I made it quickly. I even made 117 before stepping on the scales."

“Richard and I were talking and saying that regardless of what happens here, maybe I can go down to 115 and fight the guys in that division. Richard is talking with Ioka’s people, with Mr. Honda, and he is talking to Chocolatito as well. It’s exciting, there are a lot of things to look forward to.”

