Pinay golfer Yuka Saso moved up the leaderboard after three rounds of the Tokyo Olympics women's golf by carding a 4-under par 67 at the Kasumigaseki Country Club on Friday.

The 2021 US Women’s Open champion went up 16 notches to 20th place, just six shots behind the third spot after garnering a score of four-under 209 in the women's individual stroke play.

Saso, who started the competition at 47th place, tallied a total of 5 birdies against a single bogey in hole 10.

Compatriot Bianca Pagdanganan, meanwhile, found herself in a share of 29th place with 211 points.

A pair of double bogeys on the back nine and another bogey on No. 15 pulled her down. But she was able to cap the round with a birdie to prevent herself from slipping further.

World No. 1 Nelly Korda of the US remained on top with a 15-under-par 198, followed by India’s Aditi Ashok who carded a 12-under-par 201.

The action continues on Saturday.

