No bitterness for Nesthy Petecio despite missing gold

Boxer Nesthy Petecio said she has no bitterness in having to settle for silver after losing to Japan's Sena Irie in the women's featherweight final in the Tokyo Olympics.

Aside from utilizing her longer reach, Sena resorted to clinching for most part of their bout to prevent Petecio from landing her power punches.

Petecio finds nothing wrong with the tactic.

"Normal naman po yun ang tactic nila and style nila. Kasi pag sumabay po talaga si Sena sa akin alam kong may kalalagyan siya. Talo siya sa lakas ko, pag nakabitaw ako hawak po siya lagi," said Petecio in an interview with ANC's Migs Bustos.

"May kanya kanya po talagang diskarte sa ring para manalo."

Petecio accepted the defeat graciously and congratulated Sena for her gold medal win. The Filipina also promised to herself to do better the next time.

"S'yempre mas magiging masaya po ako pag ako ang nanalo. Pero ganoon naman po ang laban, may nananalo, may matatalo," said Petecio.

"'Wag kang maingit sa nakuha ng iba. Maging masaya ka, kung natao ka ngayon. Kasi parehas nyong pinaghirapan yun. Sabihin mo sa sarili mo sa susunod sila naman ang papalakpak sa akin."

Petecio also has a lot to be thankful for aside from getting the silver Olympic medal.

She stands to receive a windfall due to her efforts in the ring.

It entitles her to P5 million, as mandated by Republic Act 10699 for runner-up finishers at the Olympics. She will also receive P5 million each from the Manny V. Pangilinan Sports Foundation and San Miguel Corp. boss Ramon S. Ang, and P2 million from Cong. Mikee Romero.

Petecio has also been given 60,000 lifetime Mabuhay Miles by the Philippine Airlines, and unlimited flights for five years by Air Asia. Real estate tycoon Andrew Tan has pledged a P10-million condominium in Davao City as well.

"Ilalaan ko pong lahat sa pamilya ko. Para sa kanila lahat ng ginagawa ko," said Petecio. "Kung anong matatanggap ko, sila po muna bago ako."

RELATED VIDEO

Watch more on iWantTFC

For breaking news and latest developments on the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, visit https://news.abs-cbn.com/tokyo-olympics