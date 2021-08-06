x

Tokyo Olympics: Mexico sweep past Japan for Olympic men's football bronze

Posted at Aug 06 2021 07:57 PM

Cesar Montes of Mexico, Uriel Antuna of Mexico and Jorge Sanchez of Mexico celebrate winning the bronze medal after the match.
Cesar Montes of Mexico, Uriel Antuna of Mexico and Jorge Sanchez of Mexico celebrate winning the bronze medal after the match. REUTERS/Molly Darlington

Sebastian Cordova scored a penalty and created two goals as Mexico defeated hosts Japan 3-1 in Saitama on Friday to earn bronze in the men's Olympic football tournament.

Cordova, who plays for Mexico's Club America, converted an early spot-kick for the 2012 gold medallists after a foul by Wataru Endo on Alexis Vega.

Defender Johan Vasquez, sent off in the 2-1 loss to Japan in the group stage, peeled free of his marker to head in Cordova's free-kick as Mexico doubled their lead midway through the first half.

Another Cordova delivery created Mexico's third goal on the hour when Vega headed in superbly from a corner.

Japan grabbed a consolation through substitute Kaoru Mitoma but finished fourth for the second time in three Olympics, having also lost the third-place playoff at London 2012.

Reigning champions Brazil play Spain, who won the title on home soil in 1992, in the final in Yokohama on Saturday.

