Boxing: Casimero is dangerous, says Rigo

Cuban boxer Guillermo Rigondeaux has acknowledged he has a dangerous fight ahead in his clash against WBO bantamweight champion John Riel Casimero on August 14.

But Rigondeaux, a two division world champion, claimed he knows how to tame heavy-handed bruisers like Casimero.

"I am confident that I am going to do that against the most avoided fighter in my weight class," he said in Boxing Scene.

"Casimero is a dangerous fighter and a very powerful puncher, but I’m going to tame him with great boxing skills," Rigondeaux said.

The 40-year-old Rigondeaux said watching the Olympics has motivated him in training. He fought extensively as an amateur and has won two Olympic gold medals while representing Cuba.

"I have found inspiration watching the Olympics, and it has lit a spark in me. Winning two gold medals in my early years gives me added incentive to win this fight," said Rigondeaux.

"I am motivated to work hard, not just to reach my own goals, but by all the young fighters in the gym who are driven and focused. The atmosphere has brought something new out of me. I’m revived and feeling young again.”

Rigondeaux will square off with Casimero at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

RELATED VIDEO