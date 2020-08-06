WNBA: Lynx hand Ionescu-less Liberty 5th straight loss

The Minnesota Lynx pounced on the short-handed New York Liberty, 92-66, to secure their fourth win of the WNBA season in Bradenton, Florida on Wednesday (Thursday in Manila).

The Liberty were playing without rookie star Sabrina Ionescu, who flew to New York to get an evaluation on her ankle injury.

Without their point guard, New York shot just 39.1% from the field and committed 22 turnovers. They dropped to 0-5 in the season, one of two teams along with Connecticut to remain winless.

Bridget Carleton led Minnesota (4-1) with a career-best 25 points, while Lexie Brown contributed 15 points and seven steals.

The Lynx were not at full strength either, as All-Star center Sylvia Fowles sat out the game to rest her calf.

Minnesota blew the game open in the third quarter, when they limited New York to just six points.

Amanda Zahui B. had 13 points to lead New York.

Meanwhile, the Las Vegas Aces outplayed the Washington Mystics down the stretch for an 83-77 triumph.

The Aces got 20 points from A'ja Wilson and Danielle Robinson, and hit clutch free throws down the stretch to keep the defending champions at bay.

Las Vegas improved to 3-2. The Mystics, who won their first three games, have now dropped two straight.

Last season's Finals MVP, Emma Meesseman, led Washington with 24 points and 13 rebounds.

In another game, Candace Parker had a double-double of 18 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Los Angeles Sparks past the Indiana Fever, 86-75.

Former MVP Nneka Ogwumike played just 13 minutes, but the Sparks still won comfortably. Chelsea Gray contributed 16 points.

The Fever made a last-ditch rally in the fourth quarter, but could not overcome the 20-point deficit.

Kelsey Mitchell led Indiana with 24 points.

(For more sports coverage, visit the ABS-CBN Sports website).