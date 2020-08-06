UAAP: Pumaren has high expectations of incoming Adamson rookie Joaquin Jaymalin

Ateneo's Joaquin Jaymalin committed to play for Adamson. UAAP Media



MANILA, Philippines -- Adamson University head coach Franz Pumaren believes that incoming freshman Joaquin Jaymalin can make an impact for the Soaring Falcons in just his first season with the squad.

Jaymalin was the captain of the Ateneo Blue Eaglets, who averaged 6.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game in his final season in the UAAP juniors division.

Pumaren believes that Jaymalin flew under the radar as far as recruitment went, because of the presence of his more high-profile teammates such as Josh Lazaro, Lebron Lopez, and Forthsky Padrigao.

"But one thing's for sure," Pumaren said during a recent appearance on the "Coaches Unfiltered" podcast, "he can shoot. I've watched him. I think he's a welcome addition."

"I'm confident we can develop him to be a better all-around (player)," he added.

Jaymalin joins Pumaren's recruiting class that also includes John Calisay and RV Yanes, from the Technological Institute of the Philippines.

"He will be part of our team this season," Pumaren said of Jaymalin. "I think we're fortunate to have him."

Jaymalin, for his part, said he will "always bring the values and lessons" that he learned in Ateneo de Manila High School in the next chapter of his basketball journey.

