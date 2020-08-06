UAAP: About time Jack Santiago got head coaching job, says Pumaren

Former Adamson assistant coach Jack Santiago (L) with head coach Franz Pumaren. Arvin Lim, ABS-CBN Sports

MANILA, Philippines -- Adamson University head coach Franz Pumaren is proud to see his longtime assistant, Jack Santiago, take his first head coaching job with University of the East (UE).

Santiago was formally introduced as the Red Warriors' newest coach in January, taking over from Lawrence Chongson who guided UE to a 4-10 record in UAAP Season 82.

"I'm so happy for Jack," Pumaren said during a recent guesting on the "Coaches Unfiltered" podcast.

"In fact, matagal nang may mga offers 'yan to be a head coach," he revealed. "Sabi ko nga sa kanya, I think it's about time for you to assume that responsibility. At least all the years that you've been under me, whatever you learned from me, you can apply it being a head coach."

Santiago has been Pumaren's assistant for several years, and they worked together in Adamson for the last four UAAP seasons. The Soaring Falcons made the Final 4 from Seasons 79 to 81, before slumping to a four-win campaign last year.

Pumaren is confident that Santiago will do a fine job, pointing to how well he has handled his tasks as an assistant for so many years.

"Si Jack kasi, I think he's the longest assistant ko na yata," he said. "He knows me very well. I just tell him what to do during practice, and he can easily adjust that."

"I'm looking forward to playing against him," he added. "Sayang nga na-postpone lang eh. Alam ko excited na excited na masyado si Jack to be in his first head coaching job."

