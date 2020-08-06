PBA: Alaska boss Uytengsu tells players to ‘respect pandemic’

Alaska team owner Wilfred Uytengsu Jr. is all for the resumption of the PBA season, but to do that players must first "respect" the current health crisis.

"Everyone wants to return back to normal, but the reality is that we will not go back to normal," Uytengsu said in an article posted on the PBA website.

"People forget that after 9/11, the way we travel internationally and on airplanes changed significantly. You didn't have body searches, you didn't have x-ray machines, you didn't have to take off your shoes, you didn't have to be screened two or three times. Today when we travel, we don't really question it anymore."

The Alaska executive said that at best the league can hold one tournament with all safety measures in place to protect the players.

"The best scenario for the PBA is we play one conference," said Uytengsu, who added it would help the league if it were to use the NBA and other major leagues as a guide for the PBA's return.

The NBA has had a successful restart so far in Florida, where none of its players have been infected mid-competition.

"Let's learn from some of the best sports franchises and organizations in the world and what they do, what they can do, what works, what doesn't work, and then let's see how we can adopt that in our own setting with the PBA," Uytengsu said.

"I told the guys first and foremost I want you to treat this seriously, I want you to respect this pandemic because you don't see it. It's not like something is there and you avoid it."

