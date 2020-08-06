NBA reports zero positives in latest virus testing

In this file photo taken on January 08, 2013 a detail view of the Spalding ball with NBA logo is seen during the game between the Orlando Magic and the Denver Nuggets at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado. Garrett Ellwood, NBAE/Getty Images/AFP.

ORLANDO -- The NBA reported zero positive COVID-19 cases in the latest round of testing carried out at the league's "bubble" in Orlando, a statement said Wednesday.

For the third straight week, the league said all tests conducted at the tightly controlled NBA campus at Disney World had come back negative.

The NBA tested 343 players since July 29 in its latest round of testing.

"In the event that a player on the NBA campus returns a confirmed positive test in the future, he will be isolated until he is cleared for leaving isolation under the rules established by the NBA and the Players Association," the NBA said in a statement.

Since players began entering the NBA "bubble" at Orlando, none have tested positive for the virus.

Two players tested positive upon arrival in Florida last month, but neither had fully cleared quarantine and had not admitted into the NBA's safe zone.

The NBA relaunched its season last week after a four-month shutdown due to the pandemic.

The league's relaunch is taking place with 22 teams based at a single location in Orlando for the rest of the regular season and playoffs.

