NBA: Raptors now 3-0 in restart after taking down Magic

The Toronto Raptors never trailed in a 109-99 triumph over the Orlando Magic, their third consecutive victory of the NBA restart on Wednesday at the Walt Disney World complex in Florida (Thursday in Manila).

The defending champions got a 21-point, 10-assist game from Fred VanVleet, while veteran point guard Kyle Lowry had eight points, nine rebounds, and 10 dimes.

The Raptors are one of three teams still unbeaten inside the "bubble," along with the Indiana Pacers and the Phoenix Suns.

Meanwhile, it was the second consecutive loss for the Magic, who are trying to hold on to the eighth and last playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. To make matters worse for Orlando, they lost forward Aaron Gordon in the third quarter when he suffered a hard fall. The team said he was dealing with tightness in his left hamstring.

Toronto set the tone for the game by outscoring the Magic, 26-11, in the opening frame. They would lead by as much as 24 points.

Evan Fournier and Terrence Ross each scored 15 points for Orlando. Gordon had nine points, 11 rebounds, and five assists before he exited the game.

