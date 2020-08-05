NBA: Jazz send sputtering Grizzlies to 4th straight bubble loss

Joe Ingles scored a game-high 25 points, and Rudy Gobert finished with 21 points and 16 rebounds, and the Utah Jazz used a 14-3 run in the fourth quarter to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 124-115 in their NBA seedings game on Wednesday (US time).

Mike Conley, an ex Grizzly added 23 points, as all Jazz starters scored in double digits, keying Memphis' fourth loss in a row.

After Grayson Allen's 3-pointer tied the game at 102, the Grizzlies scored only one bucket -- another Allen triple -- in the next 5 minutes.

Ingles capped Utah's run with back-to-back 3s of his own.

Ja Morant led the Grizzlies with 20 points and 9 assists but, besides Allen making 6 3-pointers, Memphis continued to struggle from downtown.

Morant, who shot 2 of 19 from 3-point territory in the 3 previous bubble games, was 2 of 3 against Utah.

The Grizzlies, whose campaign received bad news when Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee) was ruled out for the rest of the season, are now just 1 game ahead of the Portland Trailblazers for the No. 8 seed.

