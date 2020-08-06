NBA: Durant’s pick for 2020 champs? Clippers over Bucks in Finals

Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard goes to the basket against the Suns Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Kevin C. Cox, pool photo via AP

Kevin Durant said he likes the Los Angeles Clippers’ odds of advancing to the NBA Finals, where, the Brooklyn Nets forward added, the Clippers will beat Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks for the championship.

“If I had to choose -- and I hate doing that sh** because you never know what could happen, you seen that with us last year -- but if I had to choose, I’ll go with Clippers and Bucks for the championship,” Durant said in a podcast Wednesday.

“And I’ll go with the Clippers.”

The Clippers are currently ranked No. 2 in the West, although seedings don’t matter as far as home-court advantage is concerned given all teams are playing on one of 3 courts at Disney World’s ESPN Wide World of Sports in Lake Buenavista, Florida.

The Los Angeles Lakers have locked the top seed in the West.

At the forefront of the Clippers’ attack is Kawhi Leonard, who led the Toronto Raptors to the 2019 title at the expense of Durant and the Golden State Warriors.

Durant now plays for the Brooklyn Nets, although he’s out for the season rehabbing his right Achilles.

“They haven’t had their whole team together at once for a long period of time yet, and that talent is just undeniable,” Durant added.

“When you have [Paul George] and Kawhi at the wings, that’s what you need to win is wings. You got those two at the wings, arguably top three, top four at the wing position on one team.”

