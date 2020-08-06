NBA: Chris Paul steers Thunder past cold-shooting Lakers

All five starters reached double-digits in Oklahoma City's 105-86 triumph over the Los Angeles Lakers, Wednesday in Orlando, Florida (Thursday, Manila time).

Chris Paul made eight of his 12 shots for 21 points, and added seven rebounds and six assists as the Thunder handed the Lakers their second loss inside the NBA's bubble.

Danilo Gallinari (19 points), Steven Adams (18 points, 7 rebounds) Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (13), and Luguentz Dort (14) also scored in double-figures for OKC.

In their first game after securing the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, the Lakers' offense sputtered. They shot just 35.2% from the field, including a paltry 5-of-37 from beyond the arc.

This also marks the first time all season that the Lakers failed to lead in a game. They forced a 10-all deadlock in the first quarter off a three-pointer by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, but the Thunder pulled away from there and led by as much as 20 points.

LeBron James had 19 points and 11 rebounds. Anthony Davis was limited to just nine points on 3-of-11 shooting. Kyle Kuzma was the only other Laker in double-digits with 10 points off the bench.

