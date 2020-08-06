NBA: Celtics bounce back, clobber Nets

The Boston Celtics were on fire from beyond the arc in a massive 149-115 rout of the Brooklyn Nets, Wednesday at the Walt Disney World Complex in Orlando (Thursday in Manila).

One day after a costly defeat to an undermanned Miami Heat team, the Celtics regained their form in clobbering the Nets. Seven players scored in double figures for Boston, led by Jaylen Brown with 21 points and Jayson Tatum with 19.

Boston made 56.8% of their attempts, including 20 of 39 attempts from three-point range.

The game was close early, and Brooklyn even led 24-23 with 2:21 left. But the Celtics outscored them 11-1 to finish the opening period, and the Nets never recovered.

Boston led by as much as 34 points. The Nets connected on only eight of their 32 three-pointers in the game.

Jeremiah Martin led Brooklyn with 20 points, while Joe Harris had 14 markers.

Brooklyn absorbed its second loss inside the NBA bubble. The Nets are in the hunt for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, looking to hold off Orlando and Washington for the seventh spot.

