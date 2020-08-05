NBA: 76ers lose Ben Simmons to injury in close win vs Wizards

Joel Embiid scored 30 points, including the last 7 for the Philadelphia 76ers, as they edged the Washington Wizards 107-98 in the NBA bubble on Wednesday (US time).

It wasn't all good news on the afternoon, though, for the Sixers, who lost Ben Simmons in the third quarter reportedly due to a knee injury.

Simmons left the game with 8 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists.

The Sixers went up for good after closing the third quarter with an 8-0 spurt to take charge 77-74. Embiid accounted for 7 points in that run.

Washington threatened for the last time after Thomas Bryant's jumper with 1:40 left in the game.

Embiid's 2 free throws off a Bryant foul, and Bryant's ensuing miss from behind the arc secured the win for Philadelphia.

Bryant and Jerome Robinson led Washington with 19 points apiece.

