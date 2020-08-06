Karate: James Delos Santos climbs to No. 2 in virtual kata world rankings

James delos Santos climbed to the second spot in the virtual kata world rankings, the Filipino karateka announced Thursday.

According to recent world rankings in the men's seniors division, Delos Santos hiked his total score to 3270 points, following a gold medal finish in the recent Balkan Open e-Tournament.

"The hard training is paying off and the points have been added.I’ve jumped to No. 2 in the virtual kata world rankings," Delos Santos, bronze medalist in the 2017 Southeast Asian Games, shared on Instagram.



"The journey to No. 1 won’t be easy. But that will give me more reason to train harder."

Eduardo Garcia of Portugal topped the rankings with 5995 points.

Delos Santos' victory at the Balkan Open was his second gold medal in virtual competition after the E-Tournament Korokotta Cup in June, along with 3 other top-3 finishes.

He was in the headlines in the 2019 SEA Games when he alleged that Karate Pilipinas Inc., the sport's national governing body, removed him unjustly from the national team.

The KPI denied Delos Santos' accusations.

