Boxing: Mark Magsayo is ready for looming first fight of the year

After almost a year of waiting, undefeated Filipino boxer Mark Magsayo will finally get his chance to take the ring, his first fight under MP Promotions where he will face Jose Haro. The fight is set for September 23 at a Premier Boxing Champions card.

In an exclusive interview, Magsayo said that this fight was originally scheduled for May 16. He was only informed about the fight reset last week although the clash is still up for confirmation.

“Dapat nu’ng May 16 pa. Last week lang ako nasabihan. Actually, to be confirmed pa po ’yan,” Magsayo said.

In a report by RingTV, MP president Sean Gibbons said Magsayo was only two to three fights away from a world title fight. When asked to comment, the pride of Bohol said he would go with whatever his promotional team decide on.

Magsayo's last fight was against Thai boxer Panya Uthok on August 29, 2019. He won by unanimous decision to win the WBC-ABC featherweight title.

Considering it will almost be a year, Magsayo said he has managed to keep himself in shape even with the restrictions brought in by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Yes, in shape ako. Kahit quarantine, nagte-training ako araw-araw,” he said.

Magsayo acknowledged he is already studying Haro, knowing he will be up against a former junior Olympian and that the 33-year-old is coming off a unanimous decision win over Genaro Rodriguez.

“Magaling siya. Tinitingnan ko din ’yun mga strengths niya. Isa lang ang talo niya. Paghahandaan namin siya ng mabuti,” he said.

The lone loss of Haro that Magsayo was referring to was against Toka Kahn Clary. Haro lost by unanimous decision on June 14, 2014, at Bally’s Atlantic City, Atlantic City.

Also worth noting is that prior to Rodriguez, it took Haro three years to get back in the ring. He faced Daniel Franco on June 10, 2017 for the vacant USBA Feather title and won via knockout in the eighth round. Franco would fall into a coma but recover. However, his boxing career came to an abrupt end.

Magsayo said this did not bother him in any way and that he is a different fighter compared to Franco.

“Hindi naman kasi pinaghahandaan naman lahat ng laban. At iba naman din ang galaw ko doon sa nakalaban niya na ’yun,” he said.

Should the fight get confirmation, another thing that Magsayo will have to get used to is fighting without an audience. He said it will be different but will adapt to the situation.

“Maganda talaga ang may audience lalo na kung meron mga Pilipino. Pero wala tayo magawa sa ngayon kung di mag-adapt sa sitwasyon,” he said.

