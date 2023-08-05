Photo from SEA VLeague

The Philippine women’s national volleyball team suffered their second loss at the 2023 SEA VLeague women's tournament, 25-19, 25-7, 25-17, on Saturday in Vietnam.

After falling in the first two sets, the Filipina spikers tied the game at 16 apiece in the third frame and were threatening to steal one from the Thais.

But Thailand regained their footing, outscoring the Philippines, 9-1, to finally fend off their opponents and improve to 2-0.

The Philippines meanwhile fell to 0-2, with their first loss coming at the hands of Vietnam last Friday.

Up next for the national team is Indonesia as they face off on Sunday to close out the first leg of the tournament. The winner of the match-up will finish with the bronze medal in the first leg.