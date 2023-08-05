PBA mulls another 'On Tour' after preseason success

Magnolia swept the PBA on Tour preseason tourney in 11 games. PBA Images

The PBA is considering staging another “On Tour” following the success of the recently concluded preseason games.

But league commissioner Willie Marcial said it will still depend on the league's calendar of schedule in the succeeding seasons.

"Tingnan natin kasi successful naman," he said. "Pero tingnan natin kung may oras pa tayo. Ito kasi kaya tayo nagkaroon ng oras dahil sa Gilas Pilipinas."

It was with the PBA going on a long offseason break to give way to the national team's campaign in the FIBA World Cup and Asian Games, that the On Tour concept was born.

During the two-month stretch that saw teams play a total of 11 games, the league held several out-of-town games, giving aspiring rookie draftees a platform to show their talent, and test the new rules the PBA is set to adopt in the coming 48th season.

"Nasubukan ulit nating mag-out-of-town, so by next season, mag-a out-of-town na ulit tayo. Magiging regular na ulit ang out-of-town natin," said Marcial.

During the preseason, games were held in Baliwag, Bulacan; Tiaong, Quezon; Batangas City; and Dumaguete City

The PBA hasn't had an official out-of-town game in the last three years since the outset of the global pandemic, but held its first All-Star weekend last March in Passi, Iloilo City since last staging the meet in 2019.

Potential rookie draftees Fran Yu, Kim Aurin, among others, also showcased what they can bring to the league, while back-up players in the mold of James Laput, Jhonard Clarito, Carl Bryan Cruz, Raymond Aguilar, Sidney Onwubere, Jayson David, Ben Adamos, and Keith Zaldivar managed to shine under the spotlight.

"Mga rookies na gustong pumasok, nakita na ng mga teams kung paano sila maglaro," said Marcial. "Ang yung mga players na hindi nabibigyan ng enough playing time, naipakita naman yung laro nila at nag-shine sila."

The new rules such as the coaching challenge was likewise tested during the On Tour.

"Yung mga bagong rules sinubukan na natin. So magbubuo ako ng competition committee, pero baka isama ko lahat ng coaches, para malaman natin kung ano ang komento nila at kung paano pa natin mapa-polish pa yung rules natin," said the PBA chieftain.

Marcial also expressed his gratitude to the basketball fans for watching the preseason games at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig, the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan,Ynares Center in Antipolo, the University of Santo Tomas gym, and the Caloocan Sports Complex.

"Naipakita natin na tinangkilik tayo ng mga fans at pinuntahan tayo. Yun ang pinaka-importante," said Marcial.

Magnolia topped the On Tour with a sweep of all its 11 games.