Palaro 2023: Region 6 takes girls volleyball gold; NCR regains overall lead

Western Visayas celebrate after winning the gold in the secondary girls volleyball at the 2023 Palarong Pambansa. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – Karl Jahrel Eldrew Yulo powered the National Capital Region in taking the pole position in the overall ranking after sweeping the artistic gymnastics in the 2023 Palarong Pambansa.

After trailing behind the Western Visayas and Calabarzon in the past days, the NCR found its way back on top of the medal tally in the penultimate day of the national competition in Marikina – thanks to Yulo's four gold medals.

Following his gold in the individual all-around and team event last Wednesday, Yulo, the younger brother of two-time world champion Carlos Yulo, capped his last Palaro with a clean sweep of all the apparatus.

The 15-year-old gymnast claimed the top podium finishes in the Floor Exercise (13.500), Vault (9.000), Mushroom (9.250), and Horizontal Bar (13.950) en route to winning all the six events in the secondary boys.

Yulo told reporters that this might be his last time joining the DepEd-sanctioned competition as he focuses next in international events.

In his four appearances in Palaro, the athlete amassed a mammoth 20 gold and two bronze medals.

“Masaya po kasi first time ko lang po ulit makapag-sweep ng gold. Last ko po na makag-sweep ng gold, 2017 pa po, six years ago. Masaya po sa feeling. Pero hindi ko po ma-explain kung gaano ako kasaya ngayon,” Yulo said.

Meanwhile, the NCR also captured three gold medals in the secondary girls event as Amara Zoe Lagdameo clinched the top spots in the Floor Exercise (11.150), Vault (11.175), and Uneven Bar (7.750).

The Big City also had additional two golds from the swimming events as Lance Rafael Cruz broke the Palaro record in the 200m breaststroke secondary boys when he clocked in 2:25.29 in the contest. He erased the 2019 record set by Jordan Lobos at 2:26.77.

At the end of the fifth day of competitions, NCR raised its medal haul to 76-68-52 gold-silver-bronze to eclipse the second-running Region 6 which currently accumulated 54-39-36 collection, as of 11:20 p.m.

Settling at third spot is the Region 4-A Calabarzon which has 48-49-54 medals, so far. Central Luzon sits at fourth place with 26 gold medals followed by the Central Visayas with 21 top finishes.

Region 6 also had an eventful campaign in the track and field, once again, but it was its secondary girls volleyball team that came home with a huge victory.

Backed by Bacolod Tay Tung High School, Western VIsayas ended the reign of the two-time defending champions NCR in an epic comeback that reached five sets at the Marikina Sports Complex.

Leaning on MVP Jothea Ramos, Tay Tung eked out a hard-fought 18-25, 25-20, 19-25, 25-16, 18-16 victory over the Nazareth School of National University to avenge their 2019 finals loss to the same team in Davao City.

After successfully forcing a fifth set in the championship, Region 6 saw themselves on a 0-6 hole to start the deciding frame as Yesha Noceja and Robielle Silla led the NSNU’s offense.

NCR kept their lead up to 10-6 as Bienne Bansil hammered a powerful quick hit but Western Visayas kept their composure and dropped a lead-stealing 6-0 bomb – three of which came from De Leon while Ana Hermosura’s ace iced the run, 12-10.

The set went to an extension but Ramos delivered the last two points of the match to capture the elusive gold for the region.

Western Visayas also roared loud in aquatics as Jennuel Booh de Leon set another record in the pool.

De Leon established a new record in the 50m freestyle, registering the fastest time at 24.09 seconds, more than a full second better than the old Palaro record of 25.39 seconds set by Keanne Ting in the 2019 edition.

The 2023 edition of Palaro is set to end Saturday, August 5, at the Marikina Sports Complex.