La Salle sets up SSL finals showdown with Adamson

The De La Salle Lady Spikers. Handout/SSL.

MANILA -- De La Salle University fended off University of Santo Tomas in a five-set thriller to advance to the finals of the Shakey' Super League (SSL) National Invitationals finals, Friday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The Lady Spikers displayed their championship poise in saving several match points in the fourth and fifth set to complete a stunning 22-25, 25-18, 14-25, 26-24, 26-24 triumph over the Golden Tigresses.

They set up a best-of-3 finals series against fellow UAAP team Adamson, which needed just three sets to dismiss the Perpetual Help Lady Altas in the other semifinal pairing.

La Salle trailed 21-24 in the fourth set but scored the final five points of the frame to force a rubber match. In the fifth set, they saved seven more match points to snatch the victory after two hours and 23 minutes.

A crosscourt kill by Alleiah Malaluan after a single block from Thea Gagate ended it for La Salle. Malaluan finished with 25 points on 20 kills and five aces to lead the way for the reigning UAAP champions. Shevana Laput had 23 points while Gagate finished with 14 points for the Lady Spikers.

"Tulad ng sabi ko, ibang labanan na dito sa semis. Sabi ko lang sa kanila na kailangan ilabas 'yung A-game nila," said La Salle deputy mentor Noel Orcullo. "Mukhang na-pressure kasi masyadong excited na ilabas 'yung A-game. Mostly errors, lalo na sa service. Pinaalala lang namin sa kanila na ipakita nyo kung sino kayo."

After UST setter Cassie Carballo's surprise hit gave UST a 24-21 lead, the Lady Spikers hammered five straight points capped by Malaluan's attack anew to extend the duel.

The Golden Tigresses, despite all the meltdowns, came close to punching a finale ticket on multiple occasions with the latest at 24-23 off a Poyos' hit only to surrender the next three points for a stinging defeat.

Poyos exploded for 29 points while Jurado had 25 in a losing effort for the Tigresses, who will take on the Lady Altas in a separate best-of-3 series for the bronze medal.

Adamson had swept Perpetual Help, 25-19, 25-21, 25-16.

