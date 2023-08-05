Junior PGT-Pradera Verde postponed due to heavy traffic in NLEX

MANILA -- The ICTSI 2023 Junior PGT Series leg scheduled for Sunday at the Pradera Verde Golf and Country Club in Lubao, Pampanga has been postponed.

The Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc. announced Saturday that the leg will be rescheduled, citing the continued NLEX snarl-up caused by massive flooding at the Tulaoc area in San Simon, Pampanga.

"We have been closely monitoring the traffic situation at NLEX and it has become apparent that the congestion is likely to continue," the PGT said in a statement. "In this regard, we regret to inform you that the tournament committee has decided to postpone the Junior PGT event (at Pradera Verde) to a later date."

The heavy traffic currently being experienced in the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) could be attributed to the flooding in some areas up north, NLEX traffic management chief Robin Ignacio said on Saturday.

Flooding in these areas could persist until early next week.

"We apologize for the inconvenience this might have caused [the participants]," the PGT said. "We will be in touch for further updates regarding the event."

Forty-eight players are set to vie for top honors and ranking points in the boys’ 13-14 and 15-18 age categories and girls’ 15-18 play in Round 3 of the JPGT Series under the 18-hole stroke-play tournament put up by ICTSI and held at various championship courses.

The series also features the drive, chip and putt skills challenge.

RELATED VIDEO