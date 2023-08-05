Jimmy Alapag joins coaching staff of Sacramento Kings

Philippine basketball great Jimmy Alapag is taking another step forward in his coaching career.

The PBA legend on Saturday announced that he will join the Sacramento Kings as a player development coach for the 2023-24 NBA season.

"Incredibly blessed and thankful for this opportunity," said Alapag, who has been part of the coaching staff of the Stockton Kings -- Sacramento's G-League affiliate -- since 2021.

Alapag first served as an assistant coach with Sacramento in 2019 and joined the team again during the Summer League run in 2021.

He was named to the Stockton Kings' coaching staff in August 2021 and played a role in the Kings' playoff run in the previous NBA season.

A former PBA Most Valuable Player, Alapag previously coached Alab Pilipinas in the ASEAN Basketball League. He played 14 seasons in the PBA where he was a six-time champion and an 11-time All-Star.