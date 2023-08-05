Jhanlo Sangiao submitted in the second round against Mongolia's Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu. Handout/ONE Championship.



MANILA -- Jhanlo Sangiao suffered the first loss of his mixed martial arts career on Saturday, submitting to Mongolia's Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

"The Machine" got tagged with a brutal right elbow to start the second round before the Mongolian bantamweight methodically went to work on his right arm.

Sangiao tapped at the 2:53 mark of the round.

It was a tough finish for Sangiao, who dominated the early goings with an array of strikes and bloodied Baatarkhuu’s right eye at the fight’s onset.

But Baatarkhuu was relentless, targeting Sangiao's right arm before finally securing the submission victory in round 2.

"I wish him the best," the Mongolian said of Sangiao. "He's a promising young athlete."

Sangiao slipped to 6-1 in his young MMA career. He became the second Team Lakay fighter to lose to Baatarkhuu, after stablemate Adonis Sevilleno suffered a unanimous decision loss at ONE Fight Night 13 last April.