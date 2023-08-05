Inter-collegiate table tennis challenge set for Aug 11-13

A handful of UAAP teams will join the Huaching Inter-Collegiate Challenge. Photo courtesy of Pong Ducanes.

MANILA -- The Philippine Table Tennis Federation, Inc. will hold the inaugural Huaching Inter-Collegiate Challenge on August 11 to 13 at the Ayala Malls Manila Bay.

A total of 23 collegiate teams have already confirmed their entry with the tournament still open for participants. Deadline of entries is on Monday, August 7.

La Salle, Ateneo, University of Santo Tomas, University of Mindanao, Central Philippine University, Far Eastern University, and Perpetual Help are among the notable teams that will see action.

"We thank our supporters for making this competition possible as this is also part of our grassroots programs," said PTTF president Ting Ledesma. "We invite college teams who haven’t registered to join as it is a perfect opportunity for them to gain experience for their mother leagues."

"This is the biggest collegiate national table tennis event in the last 15 years so we are very excited to organize this event," said PTTF secretary general Pong Ducanes.

"I believe that the collegiate table tennis level has been underutilized lately and this is a chance for them to showcase their talent and skills. Teams are preparing the whole year but most of the time they only play one big tournament per year."

The tournament is a team event, with the first to reach two victories out of the three singles matches declared as winner.

Interested parties can contact coach Neil Patrick Ferrer through mobile and Viber at 0998-4758695 and at facebook.com/ Neil.Patrick.Ferrer.16.

The tournament is supported by Huaching Foundation of philanthropist Bill Yap, Philippine Olympic Committee, Gold Cross Security and Investigation Agency, Cara Celine Dormtel, Coca-Cola Bottlers, and Dino Jalandoni.

